PM Kisan Yojana 2023: Date of 14th installment of PM Kisan Yojana announced, know new update

PM Kisan Yojana 2023: For the farmers who are eligible for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, camps have been organized in all gram panchayats till June 10. The work of e-KYC, Aadhaar feeding, land records, Khatauni upload etc. is being done in the camp organized in the Panchayat. This camp has been set up to provide benefits to the eligible farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Where the problems of the eligible farmers are being resolved immediately by the officers after listening to them.

Form of farmer without farm is getting canceled

KYC of farmers is being done in the camp for Kisan Samman Nidhi. Along with this, the officers from the Agriculture Department checked the bank accounts, Aadhaar cards, Khatauni, mobile numbers etc. records of the farmers. During this, he told that this benefit is only for the benefit of the farmers. If a farmer without a farm is taking advantage of this scheme, then his form will be canceled. Along with this, the eligible farmers who are not yet getting the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. They are being included in this scheme. If there is any kind of question or problem regarding the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, it is being resolved.

PM Kisan Yojana 2023: When will the 14th installment of PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana come, know the latest update

14th installment will come on 15th June

There is good news for the farmers waiting for the 14th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. The date for sending the Samman Nidhi to the farmers’ account has been fixed. The amount will be released to 2 crore 20 lakh beneficiaries of UP in the first fortnight of June. Which will be transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers. Farmers suffering from e-KYC and land records problems are also being resolved by organizing camps. Additional Chief Secretary of Agriculture Department, Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi informed that around June 15, the amount of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be sent to the accounts of the farmers. At present, EKYC of farmers is being done for the scheme by setting up special camps in Gram Panchayats. Their land records are being verified and bank accounts are being linked with Aadhaar.

Report: Ayush Tiwari

