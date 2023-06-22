PM Kisan Yojana 2023: PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will come in the account of these 4.55 lakh farmers, this is the new update

PM Kisan Yojana 2023: The Uttar Pradesh government has made preparations to solve the problems of all the eligible farmers who are unable to take advantage of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. From Saturday (June 24), it has been decided to organize camps in Government Agricultural Seed Stores in each development block. Similar to the camps organized at Gram Panchayat and Tehsil levels, these camps are also being organized. In this, the problems of more than two lakh farmers will be resolved so that the Kisan Samman Nidhi can reach their accounts. Additional Chief Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi has issued orders in this regard to all District Magistrates, Director Agriculture and all Deputy Directors Agriculture.

Camp will be organized at Agricultural Seed Store

An official of the Agriculture Department said that the purpose of the camps organized at the Agricultural Seed Store is to solve every problem of the farmers. It is to be ensured that the 14th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is deposited in the accounts of all eligible farmers. The central government has made it mandatory for all eligible farmers to conduct land survey, link their bank accounts with Aadhaar and complete the e-KYC process. Subsequent installments will be done through Aadhaar linked gateway.

Solution to the problems of 2.352 lakh farmers

Camps were organized in each gram panchayat of the district from 22 May to 10 June. Camps are being organized at all tehsil headquarters of the state from June 12 to June 23. The problems of about 2.352 lakh farmers have been resolved through these camps. 455,000 e-KYC verification, 548,000 land surveys, 439,000 bank account linkage with Aadhaar, verification of 286,000 open-source registered farmers and 266,000 new registrations.