PM Kisan Yojana: Big update regarding 14th installment, note the date, know how to apply for PM Kisan

PM Kisan Yojana 2023: The 14th installment of PM Kisan Yojana has not come yet. For a long time the farmers have been waiting for the 14th installment. Meanwhile, a big update has come out regarding the date of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. In which it has been told how long the 14th installment can come and how to apply.

When can the 14th installment come

A big update has come out regarding the 14th installment of PM Kisan. In which it has been said that the 14th installment may come this month. Actually, according to some media reports, the 14th installment can come in the accounts of the farmers on Friday, June 23, 2023. As of now, no official announcement has been made by the government regarding this.

PM Kisan Yojana 2023: How to apply for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, know what is PM Kisan Yojana

How to apply for PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana official website Go to Click on New Farmer Registration here. Then select the language to apply. And if you are a farmer of urban area then select Urban Farmer Registration. And if you are rural then select Rural Farmer Registration.

After this, select the Aadhaar number, phone number, state. Fill the details of your land here. Upload your supporting documents and above click on save. Then captcha code will appear in front of you. Which has to be filled. Then go to Get OTP and submit. For the time being, let us tell that the 14th installment of PM Kisan is likely to come on Friday, 23rd June.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FbvVGAo3gbM)