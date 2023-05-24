PM Kisan Yojana: CM Yogi’s big announcement, all farmers of UP will get benefits, working on doubling income

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath On Wednesday launched the logo of ‘Darshan’ portal under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. He launched Krishak Registration for various services and grants. Earlier CM Yogi used to raise slogans only in the name of farmers, now work is being done.

He said that those who have not yet received the installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana due to any reason, they will also be linked to it. If found eligible, they will also get the previous installments. Work is being done on doubling the income of the farmers. Till now, farmers have received an amount of 55800 crores in UP through this scheme. 2.63 crore farmers are connected with this now.

Farmers and laborers are not part of any caste and religion

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that during the last nine years people have seen a changing India. For the first time, people realized that farmers and laborers can also be a part of the agenda of governance within the country. He said that farmers and laborers belong to everyone who does not belong to any caste, religion or creed. He works to fulfill the needs of the society and feed the country and the world with his hard work. Despite this, he is not able to become a part of the government.

Earlier only big slogans were raised

CM Yogi Adityanath said that big slogans were raised in his name. But, it was never seen that he could be benefited through the schemes of the government. After the year 2014, the work was done to benefit each and every farmer by connecting them with different schemes one by one.

Work started on a large scale regarding the investigation of the earth

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that every person gets himself examined, gets health tests done. But, Mother Earth, which produces food to fill our stomachs, the task of testing the health of Mother Earth was seen on a large scale for the first time when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.

Loss of farmers was reduced through schemes

The Chief Minister said that the campaign to provide Soil Health Card free of cost was launched on a wide scale in the entire country. Disasters used to come earlier also. Crops used to come under the grip of excessive rain, hailstorm or other natural calamities earlier also. But, the farmer did not get anything.

Through the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, a massive campaign was launched throughout the country. For the first time, a campaign was launched in the interest of Annadata farmers to cover their crops with insurance. In this way, through these schemes, an attempt was made to reduce the losses caused by the effects of disasters to the farmers.

22 lakh hectares of land got the benefit of additional irrigation

The Chief Minister said that the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana was formulated so that water reaches the farmer’s fields. Between 2017 and 2022, we worked with the Government of India itself to provide additional irrigation facilities to 22 lakh hectares of land through the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. This helped in increasing the income of the farmers manifold.

MSP being given on many crops

He said that all these schemes went ahead one by one. In Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi had announced MSP in 2018 to provide one and a half times the cost to the farmer. Today minimum support price is available not only in paddy and wheat but also in other crops. In all other crops related to pulses and oilseeds, farmers are getting its benefits.

