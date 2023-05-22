PM Kisan Yojana: Get this work done for the 14th installment today itself, money will come in the farmers’ account on this day

Lucknow, The amount of the 14th installment will soon reach the farmers’ account. This time the amount of 14th installment will go to the account of only those farmers who have done KYC. Although the government has made it mandatory to do ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) before sending the amount of the 14th installment. For this, till May 25, the beneficiary farmers will have to compulsorily do e-KYC. Farmers who do not get e-KYC done will be deprived of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Those farmers who will not be able to get e-KYC done, they will not get the amount of 14th installment. The central government runs this scheme for the farmers. At the same time, under the scheme, eligible farmers are given 2-2 thousand rupees thrice a year. A total amount of 6 thousand rupees is given in a year. In such a situation, this time the farmers are going to get the 14th installment. Therefore, if you are also associated with the scheme, then it is important for you to get this work done.

Campaign will run for the farmers deprived of the scheme

A campaign will be launched in the entire state from Monday to connect the deprived farmers with the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. This campaign has been started. This campaign, which started from May 22, will continue till June 10. During this, the deprived farmers will be connected with the benefits of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi by setting up camps at the panchayat level. According to the information, currently about 2.83 crore farmers are getting the benefit of the scheme. Under PM Kisan Yojana, an amount of six thousand is sent every year to the farmers’ account. There are a large number of farmers in the state whose applications have not been approved yet.

Consumer problems will be solved

It is being told that the farmers are not getting the next installment due to non-updation of Bhulekh. Problems like bank account not being linked with Aadhaar are also coming to the fore. In this campaign, officers and employees of Agriculture Department including Revenue Department, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department have been deployed. Representatives of Gram Pradhan, Village Development Officer, Panchayat Secretary, Lekhpal, Technical Assistant, Common Service Center, Post Office will be present in the camps to be organized at Gram Panchayat level. On the spot e-KYC, linking of bank account with Aadhaar and completion of land ceding work will be done.

