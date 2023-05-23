PM Kisan Yojana: How to get the 14th installment of PM Kisan Yojana, Minister Surya Pratap Shahi gave information

Lucknow: EKYC, Bhulekh marking, Aadhaar link with bank account is necessary for the 14th installment of PM Kisan Yojana. To complete this task, the government is running a campaign from 22 May to 10 June. For this, camps will be organized daily in 5000 gram panchayats.

55882 crore rupees given in the account of farmers

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi told in a press conference on Tuesday that 2.63 crore farmers are covered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. They have got at least one installment so far. From the beginning of the scheme till April 2023, a total of Rs 55882 crore has been paid in the bank account of the farmers through DBT.

eKYC of 1.84 lakh farmers completed

The Agriculture Minister said that the details of Bhulekh of 2.20 crore farmers have been verified by revenue officials and uploaded on the PM Kisan portal. So far eKYC (eKYC) of 1.84 lakh farmers has been completed. Aadhaar seeding of 2.18 crore farmers has been done with their bank accounts.

Farmers will be able to do eKYC on their own through mobile

Minister Surya Pratap Shahi told that the Government of India has prepared an app for the facial eKYC of the farmers. With which farmers will be able to do eKYC of themselves and other nearby farmers through their mobile phones. EKYC, Bhulekh marking, Aadhaar link with bank account is necessary for 14th installment.

Campaign will run in 5000 gram panchayats every day

In the camp organized for the saturation campaign of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the Lekhpal, Panchayat secretary, representative of the post office, bank representative, common service center and village head will participate in the camp organized for the saturation campaign.

