-Advertisement-
International

pm kisan yojana new update 2023 know when the 14th installment will come how to apply pm kisan scheme in hindi swt

By Blitz India Desk
pm kisan yojana new update 2023 know when the 14th installment will come how to apply pm kisan scheme in hindi swt
-Advertisement-
-Advertisement-

PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Yojana 2023) is for poor farmers. If you want to apply for PM Kisan Yogne, then the official website of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana But first go. Click on New Farmer Registration here. Then select the language to apply. And if you are a farmer of urban area then select Urban Farmer Registration. And if you are rural then select Rural Farmer Registration. After this, select the Aadhaar number, phone number, state. Fill the details of your land here. Upload your supporting documents and above click on save. Then captcha code will appear in front of you. Which has to be filled. Then go to Get OTP and submit.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, Blitz Hindi, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.
-Advertisement-

- A word from our sponsors -

-Advertisement-

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved