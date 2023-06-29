pm kisan yojana new update 2023 know when the 14th installment will come how to apply pm kisan scheme in hindi swt

PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Yojana 2023) is for poor farmers. If you want to apply for PM Kisan Yogne, then the official website of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana But first go. Click on New Farmer Registration here. Then select the language to apply. And if you are a farmer of urban area then select Urban Farmer Registration. And if you are rural then select Rural Farmer Registration. After this, select the Aadhaar number, phone number, state. Fill the details of your land here. Upload your supporting documents and above click on save. Then captcha code will appear in front of you. Which has to be filled. Then go to Get OTP and submit.