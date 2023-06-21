PM Kisan Yojana: On which day the 14th installment can come, know here how to apply for PM Kisan

PM Kisan Yojana: Farmer brothers are waiting for the 14th installment of PM Kisan Yojana. Recently it was told that the 14th installment of PM Kisan Yojana will come on 15th June. But did not come. Meanwhile, now the latest update regarding the 14th installment has come to the fore. In which it has been told on which day the 14th installment of PM Kisan can come. Let us know how to apply for the 14th installment.

what day will the 14th installment come

The 14th installment of PM Kisan has been waiting for a long time. Till now the 14th installment has not come after the 13th installment. However, it is being told that the 14th installment may come this month. According to some media reports, the 14th installment can come in the accounts of farmers around June 23, 2023. However, no official announcement has been made by the government regarding the 14th installment of PM Kisan.

How to apply for 14th installment

PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana is for poor farmers. If you want to apply for PM Kisan Yogne, then the official website of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana But first go. Click on New Farmer Registration here. Then select the language to apply. And if you are a farmer of urban area then select Urban Farmer Registration. And if you are rural then select Rural Farmer Registration. After this, select the Aadhaar number, phone number, state. Fill the details of your land here. Upload your supporting documents and above click on save. Then captcha code will appear in front of you. Which has to be filled. Then go to Get OTP and submit.

