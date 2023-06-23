PM Kisan Yojana: This big news came for the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Yojana before the 14th installment

PM Kisan Yojana: If you are the beneficiary of PM Kisan Yojana then this news is special for you. Yes…Farmers registered under Central Government’s scheme PM-Kisan are now able to do e-KYC easily by scanning their face without ‘One-Time Password’ (OTP) or ‘Fingerprint’. For this, the government has introduced ‘face authentication’ facility on the mobile application for the beneficiaries.

The new facility on the PM-Kisan mobile app was introduced by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. He said that the implementation of the scheme has become very easy by using technology. Through PM-Kisan mobile app, farmers in remote areas are able to complete e-KYC by scanning their face without OTP or fingerprint.

PM Kisan Yojana is run by the Modi government of the Center

Let us discuss here that under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan), the Modi government at the Center gives three equal installments of Rs 2,000 every four months to the eligible farmers. The government helps the farmers by Rs 6,000 every year so that their standard of living can be improved. This scheme was started in February 2019 but it is being implemented from December 2018. The 13th installment of PM-KISAN has been paid to more than 8.1 crore farmers and now the farmers are waiting for the 14th installment.

How to use the new mobile app

Let us tell you that using the new mobile app is very easy. You can download it from ‘Google Play Store’. The app will also provide farmers with important information related to the scheme and PM-Kisan accounts. Farmers can also provide information on land sowing status, linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts and e-KYC status by using the ‘No User Status Module’.

PM Kisan Yojana: On which day the 14th installment can come, know here how to apply for PM Kisan

When will the next installment of PM Kisan come?

The 14th installment of PM Kisan has been waiting for a long time. Till now the 14th installment has not come after the 13th installment. However, it is being told that the 14th installment may come this month. However, no official announcement has been made by the government regarding the 14th installment of PM Kisan.