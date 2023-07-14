pm kisan yojana update 14th installment date released know how to apply

Benefits of PM Kisan Yojana

Let us tell you that PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme) is a scheme run by the Central Government. Under which all the eligible farmers are given 6 thousand rupees every year in their accounts by dividing it into three parts. To take advantage of this scheme, farmers have to check their eligibility and apply. After which, if found eligible, benefits are provided to the farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Till now the farmers have got the 13th installment. Now all the farmers who have taken advantage of this scheme are waiting for the 14th installment. Any small and marginal farmers of the country can apply for this scheme by checking their eligibility. Although every installment given to the farmers is sent directly to their account.