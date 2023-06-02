PM Kisan Yojana Updates: 14th installment of PM Kisan Yojana will come this month? learn update

PM Kisan Yojana Updates: Those who took advantage of PM Kisan Yojana i.e. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana are now waiting for their next installment. The next installment means the 14th installment of PM Kisan. Farmers want to know about the next installment of PM Kisan. So let’s give you the latest updates about it. Although no official date has been announced by the government yet, but if media reports are to be believed, the 14th installment may come in the farmers’ accounts in the month of June, in which the farmers will get a benefit of Rs 2,000.

Will the installment come in the first week of June?

The 14th installment is going to come in the account of eligible beneficiaries under PM Kisan Yojana. At the same time, if media reports are to be believed, the Modi government of the Center can release the 14th installment in the first week of June. In such a situation, if the beneficiaries get the installment in the first week of June, then it will be good news for the farmers. However, till now no official statement has been made regarding the date of the next installment.

Get e-KYC done

If you are associated with the scheme and want to get the benefit of the 14th installment of PM Kisan Yojana, then it is necessary for you to get e-KYC done. If you do not get this done, you may be deprived of the benefit of the installment. Therefore, do the work of getting e-KYC done as soon as possible.

Check the 14th installment of PM Kisan Yojana like this

Open pmkisan.gov.in.

Select the ‘Beneficiary Status’ option under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page.

-Work to enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.

Click on ‘Get Data’.

You will get information about the 14th installment.