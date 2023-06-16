PM Kisan Yojana: When will the 14th installment come, know how to register for PM Kisan

PM Kisan Yojana: The 14th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has not come yet. Farmers have been waiting for the 14th installment for a long time. In such a situation, camps will be organized till June 23 to provide benefits to all the eligible farmers. Deputy Agriculture Director Vinod Kumar Yadav told that the camps will be held from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm in the stipulated period. Let us know when the 14th installment will come.

When will the 14th installment come

The beneficiaries of PM Kisan Yojana are waiting for the 14th installment. According to media reports, the 14th installment can be released after June 23, 2023 in the accounts of farmers. However, till now no official announcement has been made by the government.

Settlement of e-KYC

The applications of all the farmers have been approved earlier. But, due to non-updation of the land record, the next variety is not being received, in such cases, after verification of the land record in the camp, Aadhaar card is not linked to the bank account, e-KYC, etc. problems are also resolved. Will be done. Revenue Accountant, Technical Assistant of Tehsil Department, representative of Public Service Center and representative of Postal Bank will also be present in the camp. Farmers can take advantage of this.

PM Kisan Yojana 2023: 14th installment of PM Kisan can come by June 15? Know how to apply

Registration for 14th installment of PM Kisan

If you are a farmer and have registered for PM Kisan Yojana, then you can check your beneficiary status to get the 14th installment. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is for those farmers who fulfill the eligibility criteria of the program and are registered on pmkisan.gov.in. The beneficiary farmers who are given 6000 rupees every year under this scheme. These installments are transferred three times every year, 2000-2000 rupees directly to the farmers’ account. The farmers have got the 13th installments of this scheme. But now he is waiting for the 14th installment.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIzSs6b-_A8) pm kisan yojana 14 kist