PM Kusum Yojana: Water will reach farmers’ fields, apply in this way

Jharkhand News: The central government has started the PM Kusum scheme for the smooth arrangement of irrigation. Under this scheme, farmers are being allotted solar equipped pump sets for Patwan. For allotment of pump sets to the farmers in the current financial year, the District Agriculture Officer has sent a letter and appealed to the farmers to submit online applications.

Farmers deprived of grid connectivity will be benefited

In the year 2023, under the PM Kusum (Krishak Urja Utthan Maha Abhiyan) Component-B (Phase-Three) scheme, solar pumpsets are to be distributed among farmers at a subsidized rate for irrigation work. Interested farmers whose farms do not have grid connectivity can apply with relevant documents on the web portal of the scheme. It has been said that solar pumpsets will be made available to the farmers at the individual/community level.

who will get benefit

The benefit of this scheme will be given to farmers of all classes/levels, who have cultivable land. The selection of SC/ST/small and marginal farmers will be done on the basis of priority. Farmers have to choose DC/AC pump on the basis of energy usage. Proof (Aadhaar), Residential Proof (Aadhaar Card/Voter ID Card/Ration Card/Electricity Bill) along with prescribed form online on the web portal issued by Jareda Proof of having agricultural land (updated rent receipt of the land) finally on the portal Can upload till June 15, 2023.

First come first served policy

Only one solar pumpset will be provided to a farmer on ‘first come first serve’ basis. Those farmers/their family members in whose name the benefit of Solar Powered Pumpset Scheme has been received earlier, will not be given the benefit of this scheme. The officers posted at the district and block level will physically verify the online applications. After this, bank draft will have to be submitted for approved applications. The online applications (with desired attachments) received from the farmers will be scrutinized by the selection committee and on the basis of physical verification, the committee will approve the applications and forward them to the online Jareda office.