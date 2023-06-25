PM Modi and Egyptian President El-Sisi sign MoU, emphasis on further strengthening mutual relations

PM Modi Egypt Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Cairo on Sunday. Earlier, PM Modi visited the Al-Hakim Mosque which is an important historical and cultural site dating back to the 11th century. In addition, the Prime Minister also visited the Heliopolis War Cemetery and paid tributes to Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during World War I.

The Al-Hakim Mosque is an important historical and cultural site dating back to the 11th century in Cairo, Egypt. This mosque stands as a testimony to the rich cultural heritage shared by India and Egypt. The significance of PM Modi’s visit is the remarkable restoration of the Al-Hakim Masjid which has been made possible through the unwavering dedication and support of the Dawoodi Bohra community. The Al-Hakim Mosque, with its centuries-old heritage, serves as a symbol of religious and historical importance showcasing the fusion of Indian and Egyptian cultures.

After landing in Egypt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at a hotel in Cairo to a rousing welcome and chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Modi-Modi’. Many members of the Indian community were present at the Ritz Carlton Hotel to welcome PM Modi. Earlier, PM Modi held a round table meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Mustafa Madbouli in Cairo on Saturday. Prime Minister Modi is on a state visit to Egypt from 24-25 June. PM Modi’s visit to Egypt comes as a reciprocal gesture following the presence of President al-Sisi as the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations earlier this year. President al-Sisi’s visit to India proved to be highly successful, as a result of which the two countries mutually agreed to raise their relations to the level of a strategic partnership.