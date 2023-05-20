PM Modi arrives in Hiroshima to attend G7, Quad summit, unveils statue of Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Has reached Hiroshima to participate in the annual summit of the G7 group and the meeting of the top leaders of the Quad group. Where he unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. After that he met the people of the Indian community. PM Modi also had a bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol.

The world still trembles on hearing the name of Hiroshima: PM Modi

PM Modi said, even today the world trembles on hearing the name of Hiroshima. In this visit to the G7 Summit, I have had the privilege of unveiling the statue of revered Mahatma Gandhi first. Today the world is fighting the battle of climate change and terrorism. The ideal of Pujya Bapu is the best way to win the battle with climate change. His lifestyle has been a perfect example of respect, coordination and dedication towards nature.

PM Modi will stay in Hiroshima for 21 days

PM Modi Will be in Hiroshima from May 19 to 21, primarily for the annual G7 summit, in which he is expected to share his views on challenges facing the world, including food, fertilizer and energy security. Modi can also hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders participating in the G7 summit. The G7 includes Japan, the US, Britain, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.

PM Modi will also go on Australia tour

From Japan, PM Modi will travel to Port Moresby, where he will jointly host the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Co-operation (FIPIC) with Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea on 22 May. The Prime Minister will be in Australia from May 22 to 24 in the third and final leg of his visit. The Quad summit was earlier to be held in Sydney but will now take place in Hiroshima after US President Joe Biden postponed his trip there to focus on crucial debt-limit talks in Washington.