PM Modi can flag off Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express on this day, schedule will be released soon

The Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat train is expected to start from June 26. The news is coming that on this day Prime Minister Narendra Modi can flag off this train from Delhi. Along with this, the operation of Vande Bharat train is going to start on five routes of the country. Apart from Patna-Ranchi, Mumbai-Goa, Bengaluru-Hubli, Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur are included in this. The trial run of Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat has been done on 11th June. This train will cover its journey in six hours and five minutes. The Ministry of Railways started the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat train after the Odisha tragedy. This is the first time that the operation of five Vande Bharat trains will start on the same day.

Rent can be between 1000 to 2000 rupees

Vande Bharat Express has been scheduled for six hours five minutes to go from Patna to Ranchi. The train will reach Ranchi via six stations Jehanabad, Gaya, Koderma, Barkakana, Hazaribagh, Mesra. According to the information, the ticket fare for executive and economy class will be different. According to sources, the fare for chair car from Patna to Ranchi will be between Rs 1000 to 1200 and for executive chair car will be around Rs 2000.

Schedule will be released soon

The schedule of this train has not yet been released by East Central Railway. It is being told that the schedule will be released within a week. Along with this, train booking will also start. Chief Public Relations Officer of Poomre, Virendra Kumar told that the Vande Bharat train will be handed over to the passengers soon. Its operation will be started from Patna to Ranchi in the last week of June. According to the information, Vande Bharat Express is likely to be kept at 6:55 in the morning during regular operations from Patna. The return to Patna will be at 8:25 pm. But this time is not final yet. Currently the schedule is being prepared.

Vande Bharat Express covered the distance from Patna to Jehanabad in 35 minutes, there was a crowd of selfie takers(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39IRqhQEaZQ) express