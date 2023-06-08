PM Modi can inaugurate Rajkot’s Hirasar Airport on July 15

A big news has come to light regarding Rajkot’s Hirasar International Airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi can inaugurate Hirasar Airport on 15 July. All the preparations regarding the airport have been finalized. The process of taking runway testing and final stage approval has started. Small aircraft can be tested on June 14.

Just two days ago, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted about Hirasar Airport. Jyotiraditya Scindia has termed Hirasar Airport as a new flight of progress. He has told by tweeting that the terminal of Hirasar Airport is in 23 thousand square meters. This airport with 3040 meters long runway has been constructed at a cost of 1405 crores. There will be new progress in the field of development and employment in the state.

The airport is located at a distance of 30 km from the industrial city of Rajkot. The airport is developed over an area of ​​1032 hectares. It has a passenger terminal area of ​​23 thousand square meters and 14 parking stands have been built. A total of 12 districts of the Saurashtra region will benefit from this new airport. The reason being that the region is a major center of manufacturing activities, which depend on air connectivity. He said that along with silk products and ceramic products, our manufacturing products can grow rapidly in this sector.

7 boarding gate facility

The airport is being doubled up as a cargo airport. Earlier, the DM of Rajcourt had said that the airport would have seven boarding gates, three of which would be aerobridges and three would be conveyor belts. He further said that since the airport is international, there will be 8 immigration counters along with two customs counters. The airport will be able to handle more than 1280 passengers in a given time frame.

PM Modi had laid the foundation in 2017

Located on the Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway, the airport will bring in time and cost-effective solutions for logistics for various industries in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. In the year 2018, the Modi government had sanctioned Rs 1405 crore for the airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of this project in the year 2017. The existing Rajcourt airport is in the center of the city and is surrounded by residential and commercial buildings. It is unable to service aircraft larger than the Airbus 320, Boeing 737-800.