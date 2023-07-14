PM Modi conferred with France’s highest award ‘Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour’

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the ‘Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor’ by French President Emmanuel Macron. PM Modi was given a grand welcome on his arrival in Paris on a two-day visit. He will join President Emmanuel Macron as a special guest on the National Day of France on Friday. A symbol of the spirit of partnership, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared on Twitter the photo of the award ceremony held at the ‘Elysee Palace’ here. President Emmanuel Macron conferred France’s highest award ‘Grand Cross’ on PM Modi. Awarded with the Legion of Honour.

PM Modi thanked President Macron for the honor

A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said that “the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to President Macron on behalf of the people of India for this unique honour.” Earlier, French President and First Lady Brigitte Macron thanked the Elysee. Organized a private dinner for Prime Minister Modi at the Palace. The PM also addressed the people of the Indian community at an arts center. In the address, he said that there has been an agreement between India and France regarding the use of the payment system ‘Unified Payment Interface’ (UPI), as a result of which it can now be used here and a large market will open for the Indian tourist. According to the information given in an official statement, the PM also said that now postgraduate students in France will also be given a five-year work visa after studies.

PM shared his pictures with Macron on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron for hosting a private dinner in his honor at the Elysee Palace. Modi shared his photographs with Macron at the French President’s official residence ‘Elysee Palace’ on Twitter and wrote, “I express my gratitude to President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron for inviting me to the Elysee Palace.” Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared pictures of Modi’s arrival at the Elysee Palace on Twitter and wrote, “Meeting a close friend.” President Emmanuel Macron warmly welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a private dinner at the historic Elysee Palace. An opportunity for both the leaders to further strengthen their friendship and cherish deeper ties.