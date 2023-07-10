PM Modi congratulated Lakshya Sen and the players who won medals in the World Archery Youth Championship

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated India’s star badminton player Lakshya Sen for winning the Canada Open and the Indian team that won 11 medals in the World Archery. Congratulating Lakshya Sen, PM Modi said that his victory is a proof of his perseverance and determination. On the other hand, congratulating Team India for its amazing performance in World Archery, PM Modi said that our archers are proud of their excellent performance in the 2023 World Archery Youth Championship.

Congratulations to the talented @lakshya_sen on his outstanding victory at the Canada Open 2023! His triumph is a testament to his tenacity and determination. It also fills our nation with immense pride. My best wishes to him for his upcoming endeavors. pic.twitter.com/DqCDmNSbhk

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2023



While congratulating Team India, which won 11 medals in the World Archery Championship, PM Modi tweeted that ‘Our archers are proud of their excellent performance in the 2023 World Archery Youth Championship. His achievements augur well for the future of archery in India and will inspire many upcoming archers.’

Proud of our archers for excelling in the 2023 World Archery Youth Championships. Their accomplishments augur well for the future of archery in India and will motivate many upcoming archers. pic.twitter.com/2Z9p0AgnAW

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2023



India won 11 medals in youth championship

India’s campaign at the World Archery Championships ended with six gold, one silver and four bronze medals, the highest ever in terms of total medal tally. The team, however, finished second after Korea in terms of ranking. Korea topped the list with six gold and four silver medals. Injun shot two perfect 10s and three 9s from the first six arrows to leave Salunkhe trailing 1-3. The former national champion came back from the pressure to win the third set by two points to make it 3-3.