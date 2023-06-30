PM Modi congratulates athletes who won medals in Special Olympics Summer Games

New Delhi, 28 June (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the athletes who represented India at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Berlin and won 202 medals including 76 gold medals. India won 76 gold, 75 silver and 51 bronze medals in these games.

PM Modi tweeted, “Congratulations to our incredible athletes, who represented India at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Berlin and won 202 medals, including 76 gold medals. In their success, we celebrate the spirit of inclusivity and salute these remarkable athletes.” Let us know that the Special Olympics World Games 2023 concluded on Sunday in Berlin.

Indian athletes won six medals (2 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze) in track events. Gold medalists Aanchal Goyal (400m, Level B Women) and Ravimathi Arumugam (400m, Level C Women) caught everyone’s attention with their performances. Saket Kundu, who had earlier won a silver medal in Mini Javelin Throw Level B, also won a bronze medal in Level B 400m, which is a record in track and field.