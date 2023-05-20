-Advertisement-
International

PM Modi G7 Summit Visit Live: Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy met PM Modi in Hiroshima

By Blitz India Media Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Hiroshima for the first time after the Russia-Ukraine conflict. During this, PM Modi said, “Ukraine war is a big issue in the world. I do not consider it just an issue of economy, politics, for me, it is an issue of humanity. Whatever India and I can do to resolve the war Yes, will.”

#WATCH , Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Hiroshima, for the first time since the Russia-Ukraine conflict, says, "Ukraine war is a big issue in the world. I don’t consider it to be just an issue of economy, politics, for me, it… pic.twitter.com/SYCGWwhZcb

— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

