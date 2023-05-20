PM Modi G7 Summit Visit Live: Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy met PM Modi in Hiroshima

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy meets PM Modi in Hiroshima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Hiroshima for the first time after the Russia-Ukraine conflict. During this, PM Modi said, “Ukraine war is a big issue in the world. I do not consider it just an issue of economy, politics, for me, it is an issue of humanity. Whatever India and I can do to resolve the war Yes, will.”

