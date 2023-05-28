PM Modi holds meeting with Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states, given task in view of 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being widely discussed in the meeting chaired by the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states. at the party headquarters in Delhi. Party sources said that the Chief Ministers of the BJP/NDA ruled states will submit the report card of the last three months of their respective states and it will be discussed.

Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states attended the meeting

The meeting was attended by BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Nagaland Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Tripura CM Manik Saha were present in the meeting held on Sunday.

BJP will also organize “Mahajansampark Abhiyan” from 30th May to 30th June

According to the source, there will also be a discussion on what kind of programs should be organized to contact maximum number of people in the states where there is a BJP government. Where there is no BJP government, how to strengthen its position will also be discussed. This topic will be discussed from district to booth level. BJP will also organize “Mahajansampark Abhiyan” from 30th May to 30th June. Under this, BJP will do various programs to contact the public.

PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament House

Prior to this meeting, PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament House, during which he said that ‘Amrit Kaal’ will give a new direction to the country and the new Parliament House should be a shining example of the country’s vision and resolution of New India. He said, India is the mother of democracy. It is also the foundation of global democracy. Democracy is our ‘sanskar’, thought and tradition”.

