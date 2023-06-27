PM Modi in MP: PM Modi’s visit to Madhya Pradesh today, will participate in many programs, know the full schedule

PM Modi MP Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to be on Madhya Pradesh tour today. He will reach Kamlapati railway station of Bhopal at around 10:30 in the morning. Here he will simultaneously flag off five Vande Bharat trains. Not only this, PM Modi is also going to give the mantra of booth victory to the BJP workers. After flagging off all five Vande Bharat trains, he will reach Shahdol at 3 pm and will also participate in a public programme. Let us know in detail about the entire schedule of PM Modi.

Will flag off 5 Vande Bharat trains



According to media reports, PM Narendra Modi is going to flag off five Vande Bharat trains from Madhya Pradesh’s Rani Kamlapati railway station today. These trains include Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat train, Khajuraho to Bhopal Vande Bharat train, Goa’s Madgaon to Mumbai Vande Bharat train, Dharwad to Bangalore Vande Bharat train and Ranchi to Patna Vande Bharat train. is included. For information, let us tell you that except the Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, PM Modi is going to flag off all the other four trains through virtual medium. This program will be organized on platform number 1 and 2 of Rani Kamalapati Railway Station.

Will also participate in public events



After flagging off the five trains, PM Modi will also participate in a public program organized in Shahdol. During this program, he will launch the National Skill Cell Anemia Eradication Mission. During this program, PM Modi will also distribute Skill Cell Genetic Status Cards to the beneficiaries. During the public program, Prime Minister Rani Durgavati is going to pay floral tribute to her on the occasion of conclusion of Gaurav Yatra. After participating in the program, PM Modi will also have dinner here.