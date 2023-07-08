PM Modi in Rajasthan: PM Modi’s special focus on Rajasthan! Will address public meeting in Bikaner

PM Modi in Rajasthan: Assembly elections are going to be held in Rajasthan this year. Before this, where the Congress is trying to come back to power. At the same time, BJP is preparing a plan to snatch the power of the state. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting on Saturday at Naurangdesar in Bikaner, Rajasthan, for which all preparations have been completed.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia held a review meeting on Friday regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Bikaner. Also inspected the venue. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that preparations have been reviewed for the arrival of Prime Minister Modi in Bikaner.

Foundation stone will be laid for projects worth more than two and a half thousand crores

A statement has been issued by the BJP regarding PM Modi’s visit, in which it has been said that Modi is going to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth more than two and a half thousand crores in the program organized in Bikaner. According to the statement, along with this the Prime Minister will also address a public meeting. Meghwal said that a large number of people from Bikaner and surrounding areas will reach Prime Minister Modi’s public meeting.

Let us discuss here that this time the Congress is claiming to repeat the government in Rajasthan. From Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to many Congress leaders have repeatedly been seen saying that this time we will break the political trend that has been going on for 25 years. On the basis of the decisions related to the public, the Congress will regain power. But the truth is that the ruling party in Rajasthan is not able to come back to power.

Through today’s public meeting, BJP has a plan to win 30 assembly and 4 Lok Sabha seats in 6 districts.

PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore during the programme.

In the four elections held in Rajasthan in the last 20 years, no party has been able to form the government for the second time in a row.

If the MLAs of the ruling party contest the elections again, most of them have to face defeat.