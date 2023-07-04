PM Modi is reaching his parliamentary constituency Kashi to conch shell the Lok Sabha elections 2024, CM is taking stock of the preparations

Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reaching his parliamentary constituency Kashi on July 7, the conch shell of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Prime Minister Modi is coming to give the gift of development schemes to the people of his parliamentary constituency. Will be in Varanasi on a two-day tour in the first week of Sawan. The Prime Minister, who is reaching Varanasi at 4 pm on July 7, will address a huge public meeting at Wajidpur village on the Ring Road side of Varanasi. BJP has made preparations to mobilize more than 50 thousand supporters in this public meeting.

4074 crore rail projects to be inaugurated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is coming on a two-day tour, will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth 1378 crores to speed up the development of Kashi, including the International Cricket Stadium. He can also inaugurate rail projects worth 4074 crores from Kashi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also visiting Varanasi to take stock of the preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit. CM Yogi will inspect the proposed public meeting venue and review the preparations. Will review the preparations for PM Modi’s program with the officials at the Circuit House.

Special arrangements have been made in the guest house of Rail Factory (Bareka) of Varanasi for the PM’s night stay. PM Modi will hold a meeting with BJP officials on July 8 and give the mantra of victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

