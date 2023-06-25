PM Modi met with Mufti-e-Azam of Egypt, discussed cooperation from trade to IT sector

PM Modi in Egypt: Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed with Mufti-e-Azam of Egypt Dr. Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam on India-Egypt relations, including issues related to promoting social harmony and combating extremism and radicalisation. The Prime Minister, who is on his first state visit to Egypt, informed Allam that India has established a Center of Excellence in Information Technology (IT) at Dar-El-Iftar, an Egyptian consultancy for Islamic legal research under the Egyptian Ministry of Social Justice. ) will establish.

underlined the people-to-people relationship

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on the meeting that Allam also appreciated the Prime Minister’s leadership in promoting inclusivity and pluralism. Recalling his recent visit to India, Mufti-e-Azam underlined the strong cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Egypt. The release said that during the discussion, the focus was on issues related to social and religious harmony in the society and combating extremism and fundamentalism.

Adopted efficient policies to create coexistence

After the meeting, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, had the privilege of meeting Mufti-e-Azam Dr. Shawki Ibrahim Allam of Egypt. We discussed relations between India and Egypt, especially cultural and people-to-people relations. Mufti-e-Azam said, felt honored to meet Prime Minister Modi. The meeting with him was wonderful and interesting. In fact, he shows efficient leadership for a country as big as India. He said that earlier he had met Modi at a Sufi conference in Delhi. He said, between the two meetings, I felt that there has been a lot of development in India. This shows that he is continuously working in India. This also shows that Prime Minister Modi adopted efficient policies to create coexistence between different factions in India.

Cooperation between Egypt and India strengthened

There is a strong cooperation between Egypt and India at the religious level, Allam said, and India and Egypt are looking forward to further expanding and deepening this cooperation. He had visited India last month at the invitation of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. In an article written before his visit to India, Allam referred to the statements of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the need to increase cooperation and friendship in a challenging world.

need to take practical steps

Allam said such efforts have been welcomed by many, but practical steps need to be taken to convert such noble wishes into a sustainable relationship of mutual trust and respect. He wrote, this is the message I want to give on behalf of the Muslim world in India this week. Allam became Egypt’s first elected Mufti-e-Azam in 2013. He holds the position of President of the Supreme Council of the General Secretariat of Fatwa Authorities Worldwide, a joint organization created for coordination among 100 fatwa authorities worldwide.