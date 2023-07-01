PM Modi MP: Political importance of PM Modi’s visit to Shahdol, know whom he is trying to help

MP News PM Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Madhya Pradesh today i.e. on Saturday. PM Modi also addressed a public meeting in Shahdol of the state. This was PM Modi’s second consecutive visit to Madhya Pradesh. During his visit, PM Modi gave many gifts to the tribal tribes. During his visit, PM Modi concluded the Rani Durgavati Gaurav Divas celebrations. Apart from this, PM Modi launched BJP’s National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission. At the same time, PM Modi also started the distribution of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana cards in Shahdol. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also talked about freeing the country from anemia by 2047.

Significantly, assembly elections are to be held in MP after about five months from now. In such a situation, this visit of PM Modi is also being linked to politics and elections. Since, Shahdol is a tribal-dominated area and PM Modi’s visit is being linked to helping the tribal community. Let me tell you, earlier in the month of April too, PM Modi had visited Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi visited Bhopal and Rewa in Madhya Pradesh in April. According to some media reports, this is an election tour of PM Modi and he is engaged in helping the tribal community in MP.

Efforts to help the tribal communityBJP leaders are continuously visiting the election state of Madhya Pradesh. In their tour, BJP leaders are engaged in helping more and more people. Tell me, the population of tribals in MP is around one and a half crore. According to media reports, the number of Scheduled Tribes in the population of Madhya Pradesh is about 17 percent. And the number of scheduled castes is about 20 percent. Not only this, there are a total of 230 seats in the state assembly, out of which 47 have been reserved for ST and 35 for SC community.

BJP wants to make inroads in Shahdol!Today, PM Modi took part in many programs including public meeting in MP’s Shahdol. Apart from this, PM Modi also interacted with the people in the Khat Panchayat. Actually, Shahdol is a tribal dominated area. In such a situation, BJP is trying to strengthen its hold here. In the 2013 assembly elections, BJP had won 37 out of 47 tribal seats. However, in the 2018 elections, the BJP had to face defeat from the Congress. However, in 2020, after breaking away from the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia withdrew his support by separating from the Congress government along with 6 ministers and 22 MLAs of the faction. After this, the BJP government was formed in the state.

MP: ‘Don’t mix horoscopes, get married by mixing sickle cards’, PM Modi interacts with tribal community in Pakaria

BJP got less votesIn the last assembly elections i.e. 2018 elections, BJP got less votes from tribals, due to which BJP had to face defeat in the state. In such a situation, BJP is not in the mood to ignore the tribal society in this election. Significantly, in the 2018 assembly elections, BJP got 109 seats. While the Congress got 114 seats. BJP was defeated due to less votes in the tribal-dominated area. In such a situation, the party is making every possible effort to help the tribal community in this election. In this episode, PM Modi spoke to the people today i.e. on Saturday by holding a meeting in the tribal-dominated area of ​​Shahdol.