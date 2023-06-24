PM Modi on Egypt tour after America, will talk to President CC on many issues along with tribute to martyrs

PM Modi, Egypt: PM Modi’s first state visit to America has come to an end. After America, now African countries will be on a trip to Egypt from today i.e. Saturday. PM Modi is on a 2-day state visit to Egypt. PM Modi will reach Egypt’s capital Cairo from America, where he will be warmly welcomed. In Egypt, PM Modi will hold a meeting with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. It is worth noting that earlier on January 26, that is, on the occasion of Republic Day, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was called as the chief guest of India.

Will pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who died in the First World WarPrime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Cairo on a state visit to Egypt from 24 to 25 June in the second leg of his visit. PM Modi is making this state visit at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Let us tell you, after 1997, PM Modi is the first Prime Minister of India to visit Egypt on a bilateral visit.

During his visit to Egypt, PM Modi will pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers who lost their lives in Egypt and Palestine in the First World War. PM Modi will visit the Heliopolis War Memorial and pay homage to the martyred Indian soldiers. Let me tell you, the Heliopolis War Memorial has been built as a memorial to about 4000 Indian soldiers who were martyred in Egypt and Palestine in the First World War.

These issues can be discussed during Egypt tourPM Modi said in America that he is excited about the visit to Egypt. Apart from this, he also said that he is looking forward to holding talks with President CC and senior members of the Egyptian government. He said that I will also get the opportunity to interact with the dynamic Indian expatriate in Egypt. During his visit, PM Modi will visit Al Hakeem Mosque. Apart from this, PM Modi will also interact with India Unit during his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold bilateral talks with Egyptian President El Sisi.

PM Modi’s visit to America was very importantBefore Egypt, PM Modi was on a state visit to American. PM Modi’s visit to America proved to bring more strength in the relations between the two countries. PM Modi discussed many issues with the US President. Along with this, a new chapter of agreement and cooperation between India and America has started. At the same time, PM Modi also addressed the joint session of the US Congress in the US. In his address, PM Modi presented India’s side on many important issues including India-US relations, Russia-Ukraine war, climate goals, women empowerment, fight against terrorism.Courtesy of Language Input

Message on democracy, attack on terrorism, everyone’s support, everyone’s development… 5 big things of PM Modi in state dinner with Biden