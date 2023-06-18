PM Modi praised Indian players in Mann Ki Baat, know what he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 102nd episode of Mann Ki Baat today, June 18. This time in Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi praised Indian sports and players. He had a detailed discussion about the different sports of India and the achievements of their players and appreciated the hard work of all the players. PM Modi in his address Junior Women’s Asia Cup Mentioned India’s victory in IPL and India’s victory in Junior Men’s Asia Cup.

Many big good news came from the sports world

Referring to the Asia Cup in Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that ‘India’s team has increased the glory of the tricolor by winning the Women’s Junior Asia Cup for the first time. Our men’s hockey team has also won the Junior Asia Cup this month. At the same time, we have also become the most winning team in the history of this tournament.

Indian team also shines in shooting

PM Modi further said in Mann Ki Baat that ‘our junior team did wonders in that too in the Junior Shooting World Cup. The Indian team secured the first position in this tournament. Of the total gold medals in this tournament, 20 percent came to India’s account. At the same time, the Asia Under-20 Athletics Championship was also held this month, in which India stood in the top-3 among 45 countries.

PM Modi further said that ‘earlier there was a time when we came to know about international events, but often there was no name of India in them. But today I am only mentioning the successes of the last few weeks, even then the list becomes so long. This is the real strength of our youth. There are many sports in which rice is making its presence felt for the first time. For example, in long jump, Sreeshankar Murali has won bronze medals for the country in tournaments like the Paris Diamond League.

