PM Modi Rajasthan: PM Modi on Mission Rajasthan, will rally in Ajmer, will worship in Brahma temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Today will address a huge public meeting in Ajmer district of Rajasthan. His visit is taking place at a time when the ruling Congress in Rajasthan is grappling with differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. The Prime Minister’s visit to Ajmer comes soon after his visits to Rajsamand and Sirohi earlier this month.

PM Modi will start the campaign on completion of nine years of BJP government

PM Modi will start a month-long campaign today on the completion of nine years in the BJP government’s rule in Ajmer district. Assembly elections in Rajasthan will be held later this year.

PM Modi will visit the pilgrimage city of Pushkar, will offer prayers at the Brahma temple

Prime Minister Modi Today he will reach Kishangarh airport, from there he will go to the pilgrimage city of Pushkar by helicopter. According to party sources, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Brahma temple and go to the Pushkar Ghat. From Pushkar, he will take a helicopter to Kaid Vishram Sthal on Jaipur Road where he will launch the campaign and address the rally.

Preparations complete for PM Modi’s rally

BJP MLA from Ajmer North Vasudev Devnani said that complete preparations have been made for the Prime Minister’s visit. Party workers from 45 assembly constituencies and eight Lok Sabha constituencies in seven districts of Ajmer, Nagaur, Tonk, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Jaipur and Pali will gather for the Prime Minister’s massive rally. Out of these 45 assembly seats, 21 are held by the Congress, 19 by the BJP, three by Independents and two by the National Democratic Party.

Kharge and Rahul Gandhi’s marathon meeting regarding Gehlot and Pilot

On Monday, after a marathon meeting of Gehlot and Pilot with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi, the Congress had said that the two leaders have agreed to fight the upcoming assembly elections unitedly and the issues between them will be resolved by the high command. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had also said that Gehlot and Pilot have agreed to the party’s proposal. However, he did not give any details about this.