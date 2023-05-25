PM Modi said, India will become a sports power in the world, today is the era of empowerment of society through sports

Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that a new era of sports has started in India in the last 9 years. This new era is not only about making India a sports power in the world, it is also a new era of empowerment of the society through sports. PM Modi was addressing the inauguration program of the third edition of Khelo India University Games held in Lucknow on Thursday through video conferencing. PM Modi said that today UP has become a confluence of young sports talents from all over the country. The players who have come in the Khelo India University Games are from different regions, from different states. I am the MP of UP, so I specially welcome all the players who have come to UP. PM said that I wish all the best to all of you players for the upcoming competitions.

Sports facilities reaching villages in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi

Presenting examples in praise of PM Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat is being realized under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Sports activities are being promoted. Sports activities are being promoted till revenue village. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the youth are getting the guidance and blessings of the PM. CM Sogi congratulated PM Modi for the success of his six-day foreign tour. He also threw light on the organization of the programme.

Union Sports Minister said – The country’s thinking about sports has changed

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the thinking of the country regarding sports. In the coming times, India will become a super power in sports. The Union Sports Minister said that the PM started the Khelo India campaign, today people from all over the world come to understand India’s Khelo India campaign. Anurag Thakur counted PM Modi’s efforts to promote sports.