PM Modi to host SCO virtual summit, Putin and Xi Jinping may attend

PM Modi Will preside over the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization today. Leaders of other countries including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif are expected to participate in this conference. The SCO summit will last for about 3 hours, the conference may start at 12.30 pm.

SCO summit was to be held in person in Delhi

Let us tell you that earlier the SCO summit was going to be held in person in New Delhi. But this plan was changed. At the same time, in the month of May, a meeting of Foreign Ministers of SCO was organized in Goa, in which Foreign Ministers of other member countries including Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Zardari Bhutto participated. The last SCO summit was held in person in Samarkand, Uzbekistan in September last year.

India was associated with SCO in 2005

India’s association with the SCO began in 2005 as an observer country. India became a full member country at the Astana summit in 2017. An official said that in the last six years, India has played a “very active and constructive role” in all spheres of SCO activities. In September 2022, India took over the presidency of the SCO from Uzbekistan for the first time at the Samarkand Summit. Apart from China, Russia and Pakistan, India has also invited other SCO member countries Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan for the SCO summit.

Iran, Belarus and Mongolia were invited as observers

Along with this, Iran, Belarus and Mongolia have been invited as observer countries in the 23rd meeting of the SCO Council. As per SCO tradition, Turkmenistan has also been invited as the guest of the chairman. The heads of two SCO bodies – the Secretariat and the SCO RATS – will also be present at the summit. Apart from this, heads of 6 international and regional organizations- UN, ASEAN, CIS, CSTO, EAEU and CICA have also been invited to the summit.

