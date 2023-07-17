pm modi to inaugurate new terminal of port blair airport know facility zzz

PM Modi To Inaugurate New Terminal In Port Blair Airport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair through video conferencing on Tuesday, 18 July. During this, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will also be present. With the inauguration of this new integrated terminal building, the beauty of the Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair will be enhanced. In such a situation, what is special in the new terminal of this attractive looking international airport will be a matter to be seen. Let us know in detail what is new in this new terminal and how much it cost to make it.