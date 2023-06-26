PM Modi to inaugurate Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express train online today, know route, schedule and fare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat train online on Tuesday. The inauguration program will start at 9:00 am at Ranchi Railway Station. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the train online at 10:30 am. A pandal has been made on platform number one of the station regarding the inauguration programme. Where the Prime Minister’s inauguration program will be telecasted live. South-East Railway General Manager Archana Joshi, DRM Pradeep Gupta and other officials reviewed the preparations on Monday.

The train will run six days a week from 28

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat train will run regularly from June 28. The train will run six days a week except Tuesday. The train will take six hours to reach Ranchi from Patna, while this train will reach Patna from Ranchi in 5:50 hours. There will be a total of eight coaches in the train, in which there are 530 seats. Most of the seats on June 28 have been reserved. Whereas, for June 29, more than 60 percent seats are vacant. The option of catering charge is being provided to the passengers during the reservation itself. There is a slight difference in fare from Ranchi to Patna and Patna to Ranchi. The chair car fare from Ranchi to Patna is Rs.1175. This includes catering charge of Rs 308 and other charges. Whereas, the chair car fare from Patna to Ranchi is Rs.1025. In this, apart from the catering charge of Rs 157, other charges are included. Similarly, the fare for executive class from Ranchi to Patna is Rs.2110 (including catering and other charges) and the fare from Patna to Ranchi is Rs.1930.

Rent Ranchi to Patna

Category- Fare + Catering Charges = Total Fare

chair car Rs 867 + Rs 308 = Rs 1175

Executive Class- Rs 1741 + Rs 369 = Rs 2110

Rent Patna to Ranchi

Category- Fare + Catering Charges = Total Fare

chair car Rs 868 + Rs 157 = Rs 1025

Executive Class- Rs 1740 + Rs 190 = Rs 1930

regular schedule of vande bharat train

Train number 22350 Ranchi-Patna

Ranchi — 4:15 pm

Mesra — 4:37 pm

Barkakana — 5:35 pm

Hazaribagh — 6:32 pm

Koderma — 7:32 pm

Gaya — 8:55 pm

Arrival at Patna — will arrive at 10:05 pm

Train number 22349 Patna-Ranchi

Patna — 7:00 am

Gaya — 8:35 am

Koderma — 9:37 am

Hazaribagh — 10:35 am

Barkakna — 11:40 am

Mesra — 12:22 pm

Ranchi Arrival–1:00 PM

