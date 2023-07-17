PM Modi to inaugurate Port Blair Airport Terminal Building on Tuesday

New Delhi, 17 July (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair through video conferencing at 10:30 am on Tuesday. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) gave this information on Monday.

According to the PMO, enhancing connectivity infrastructure has been a major focus of the government. The inauguration of the new Integrated Terminal Building, built at a cost of about Rs 710 crore, will go a long way in boosting the connectivity of the island UT. With a total built-up area of ​​approximately 40,800 sqm, the new terminal building will be able to handle approximately 5 million passengers annually. An apron suitable for two Boeing-767-400 and two Airbus-321 type aircraft has also been constructed at Port Blair airport at a cost of Rs 80 crore, which will now enable the airport to park ten aircraft at a time. has become suitable.

Inspired by nature, the architectural design of the airport terminal resembles a conch shell-shaped structure depicting the sea and islands. Double insulated roofing system to reduce heat in the new airport terminal building, skylights to provide maximum penetration of abundant natural sunlight during the day to reduce the use of artificial lighting inside the building, LED lighting, low There are many sustainability features such as heat enhancing glazing. Rainwater harvesting in underground water tanks, on-site sewage treatment plant with 100 per cent treated wastewater reused for landscaping and a 500 kW solar power plant are some of the other features of the terminal building, which will have minimum negative impact on the environment of the islands. ensure effectiveness.

As the gateway to the pristine islands of Andaman and Nicobar, Port Blair is a popular destination for tourists. The massive new integrated terminal building will boost air traffic and help boost tourism in the region. This will also help in increasing employment opportunities for the local community and boost the economy of the area.