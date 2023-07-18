pm modi tweet before nda meeting in new delhi with 38 parties zzz | PM Modi’s tweet before NDA meeting, said

‘No discussion is even possible on seat sharing’

When asked about the NDA meeting, Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader and Union Minister Anupriya Patel said, ‘NDA meetings keep happening. There is no scope for discussion on seat sharing on this platform. No discussion is possible on seat sharing in this meeting. For this, the parties discuss with the BJP leadership in separate meetings. He said, “But definitely, the meeting is going to discuss how to win maximum seats in the Lok Sabha and how to strengthen our alliance.” Responding to questions on opposition unity efforts, Patel said he was confident that the NDA would return to power at the Center in 2024 under Modi’s leadership.