PM Modi UAE Visit: Many agreements between India and UAE, PM Modi told Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed a true friend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi He has reached UAE after concluding his two-day visit to France. Where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. During this, there was a discussion between the two about further strengthening the multi-faceted bilateral relations. Several agreements were also signed between UAE and India during PM Modi’s visit.

India and UAE agree to conduct business transactions in local currencies

After meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced and said, India and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to do business transactions in local currencies. PM Modi said, we are taking new initiatives to strengthen our partnership. Today’s agreement on a trade agreement in the currencies of the two countries reflects our strong economic cooperation and trust.

PM Modi told UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan his true friend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Told UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, India considers you a true friend. PM Modi said, I am happy to come to Abu Dhabi and meet you. I thank you for the warm welcome extended to you and for the honor you have shown me. Every Indian sees you as a true friend.

After the conclusion of the Paris visit, PM Modi said, fruitful conversation with Yale Brown Pivot on Indo-French cooperation

India-UAE bilateral trade reaches US$ 85 billion

Prime Minister Modi said, India-UAE bilateral trade has reached US$ 85 billion and will soon cross the US$ 100 billion mark. He said, the agreement with the UAE regarding trade in local currencies will give a boost to bilateral trade and investment. Since the signing of the CEPA last year, India-UAE trade has seen a growth of 20 per cent.

#WATCH , "Our bilateral trade has grown by 20%. For the first time, we have achieved $85 billion trade and soon we will achieve the target of $100 billion. If we decide, we can cross this milestone before the G20," says PM Modi in Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/42O4RBpvk1

— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023



PM Modi assures India’s full cooperation for UAE’s chairmanship of ‘COP-28’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured India’s full cooperation during the United Arab Emirates (UAE) chairmanship of ‘COP-28’. Prime Minister Modi had a meaningful conversation on Saturday with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the designated President of the United Nations Climate Conference ‘COP28’ to be held in the UAE. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a productive meeting with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Designated Chairman of ‘Cop28’ to be held in UAE and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. He said, Dr. Jaber informed the Prime Minister about the upcoming ‘Cop-28’. The Prime Minister assured India’s full cooperation during the UAE’s chairmanship of ‘COP-28’.

what is cop 28

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of Parties of the UNFCC, commonly known as ‘COP-28’, will be held in Dubai from 30 November to 12 December. Since the first UN climate agreement in 1992, this conference is organized annually.

Grand reception for PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a traditional welcome at Qasr Al Watan, the Presidential Palace of UAE where he was received by the President of UAE. The Prime Minister also inspected the Guard of Salute. During this the children were carrying the tricolor in their hands.

Important agreements were signed between the two countries during the Corona epidemic

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which gave a new impetus to the economic partnership between India and the UAE, was signed during the Covid-19 pandemic. India and UAE are strengthening ties in areas such as trade, investment, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security and people-to-people contacts. Prime Minister Modi said to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed, your vision and clear thinking is the biggest asset of India-UAE relations.

PM Modi made many agreements during his visit to France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Abu Dhabi on Saturday on a one-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after concluding his two-day visit to France. He attended the Bastille Day parade in France as a special guest and there he signed several agreements with French President Emmanuel Macron to strengthen bilateral ties.