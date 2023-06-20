PM Modi US: PM Modi arrives in New York, will meet more than two dozen experts including Elon Musk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Have reached New York on Tuesday in the first leg of their American tour. Where will meet more than two dozen thinkers and experts from different fields which will include Nobel laureate economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, educationists and experts in the health sector.

Prime Minister Modi will meet Elon Musk

Prime Minister Modi is expected to meet Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk, astronaut and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer, author Nicolas Nassim Talib and investor Ray Dalio.

PM Modi will also meet these celebrities

According to officials, other prominent personalities who are likely to meet the Prime Minister include Falu Shah, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman, Daniel Russell, Elbridge Colby, Peter Aggrey, Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon.

#WATCH , Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in New York on first leg of his official State visit to the United States During his visit to New York, PM will meet CEOs, Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians,health sector… pic.twitter.com/fZeWUo2ttU

Modi meets the enlightened people of the country he visits

During these meetings, there could be talks about better coordination, understanding the developments in the US and inviting people to cooperate with India, among other issues included in the agenda. Modi often meets eminent people and celebrities of the countries he visits to increase people-to-people contact.