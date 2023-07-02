PM Modi US Visit: India itself capable of dealing with China’s challenges, America bluntly to Dragon

PM Modi US Visit: A White House official says that the purpose of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to America was not to present India against China, but to deepen other ties, including defense cooperation, between the world’s two largest democracies. Prime Minister Modi left for Egypt on Saturday after completing his state visit to America. During his visit to America, he discussed several issues with President Joe Biden and addressed a joint session of the US Congress. He was on a visit to the US at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

PM Modi’s state visit was not about ChinaJohn Kirby, coordinator of political communications at the National Security Council at the White House, said the state visit was not about China. See, China is also presenting challenges to India. These challenges are not limited to its borders, but are present at a wider level in the region. There is no doubt that the challenges that the People’s Republic of China is clearly presenting to both countries (India and the US) were on the agenda of our talks yesterday.

India emerging as a big exporter- KirbyBut the visit was not to pit India against China, Kirby told a press conference here on Friday. India is an independent sovereign nation. It has its own foreign policy and the situation around it is difficult. He said that India is emerging as a major exporter in the defense sector, which America welcomes. Kirby said in response to questions, you can see a lot in it.

India-US relations important to the worldWe have a desire to improve defense cooperation, whether it is co-production of jet engines or their purchase of MQ-9 drones. We have a lot to do on the security front that we can work on together and that’s really our focus. He said Modi’s visit was to convey a message to the American and Indian people about how important the relationship between the two countries is to people around the world. Kirby said, China is presenting many challenges before India and India deals with these challenges on its own.

‘If there is no change in power in 2024, there will be the last election’, said Sanjay Raut – Opposition parties should gather to save democracy china india relation