pm modi us visit live news in hindi narendra modi joe biden meeting state dinner smb | PM Modi US Visit Live: Democracy is in our DNA, we live democracy

US President Joe Biden issued a joint press statement with PM Narendra Modi, ‘Our economic relationship is growing rapidly. Trade between our countries has nearly doubled to over $191 billion over the past decade, creating thousands of good jobs in both India and the United States. One million American jobs in 44 states will be supported by the purchase of more than 200 American-made Boeing aircraft, which Air Indian is announcing earlier this year, and with this visit, Indian companies will invest more than $2 billion in solar energy manufacturing Announcing new investment of Rs. Colorado, steel in Ohio and optic fiber in South Carolina’