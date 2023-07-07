PM Modi Varanasi Visit: PM Narendra Modi gifted these projects to Kashi, see list

Varanasi: Coming to Kashi for the first time in Sawan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 29 schemes worth 12110.24 crores. PM Modi, who reached Varanasi for the 41st time in nine years, addressed the people in their own language. The people of Kashi also welcomed their leader with enthusiasm.

Prime Minister inaugurated these schemes

Construction of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction-Sone Nagar new railway line of Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC)–6762

Doubling of Aurihar-Jaunpur section railway line — 366

Doubling and electrification of Aurihar-Ghazipur section railway line-387

Electrification of Aurihar-Bhatni section railway line-238

Four lane widening of Varanasi-Jaunpur section of National Highway 56 — 2751.48

Construction and renovation of 18 roads of Public Works Department–49.79

Establishment work of Vocational Training Center in CIPET Karsada–46.45

Construction of International Girls Hostel (G+10) at Kashi Hindu University–50

Construction of residential buildings in Government Ashram Method School, Tarsada, Varanasi-2.89

The people of Kashi also got this gift

Construction of residential buildings in Thana Sindhaura-5.89

Construction of residential buildings at Fire Station Pindra-5.2

Sewage, rain water harvesting and road work in Bhullanpur PAC complex-5.99

Construction of Economic Offenses Research Organization building in Police Line Varanasi-1.74

Sewer line work from Mohan Katra to Konia Ghat-15.03

Septage Management Plant-2.2 at Ramna

Inauguration of changing room floating jetty at Dashashwamedh Ghat — 0.99

Installation work of double sided LED backlit unipole in Varanasi city-3.5

Bio Gas Based Power Generation Plant-23 at NDDB Milk Plant, Ramnagar

Redevelopment of Mouni Baba Ashram Ghat, Gaura, Varanasi-3. 43

Foundation stone of these schemes

Construction of rail flyover at Vyas Nagar- Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction-525

Construction of 02 lane ROB near Chaukhandi railway station on Jansa-Rameshwar road-78. 41 crores

Construction of 02 lane ROB near Kadipur railway station on Babatpur-Chaubeypur road – 51.39 crores

Construction of 02 lane ROB near Hardattapur railway station on Mohansarai-Adalpura road – 42.22 crores

Construction and renovation of 15 roads of Public Works Department- 82.43 crores

Establishment work of 192 drinking water projects under Jal Jeevan Mission Rural-555. .87 crore

Redevelopment work of Manikarnika Ghat–18

16.86 crore for redevelopment of Harishchandra Ghat

Construction of changing room floating jetty at 06 Ghats (RP Ghat, Assi Ghat, Shivala Ghat, Kedar Ghat, Panchganga Ghat and Raj Ghat) of Varanasi — 5.70 crores

Construction of hostel for students in CIPET campus Karsada – 13.78 crores