PM Modi: Veterans said on PM Modi’s visit to America – important and decisive for the relations between the two countries

PM Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been able to build relationships with various stakeholders in the US and his state visit sends a strong message that the bilateral relationship between the two democracies is important and is the most important of the 21st century, a group that advocates India-US ties has said. Partnership is important. Prime Minister Modi will make a state visit to America from 21 to 24 June. In this connection, he has left for America. He is visiting America at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. John Chambers, chairman of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), said in a statement, “It is an honor to welcome Prime Minister Modi back to America.” He has been a role model for many people like us across the globe by taking Digital India and extending those benefits to every citizen of the country.

Modi able to build relationships with various stakeholders in the US

John Chambers said, Modi has been able to build relationships with various stakeholders in the US and he focuses on the aspect of mutual success. Prime Minister Modi has the ability to instill hope, convert that hope into vision and transform vision into results, and its benefits are clearly visible. I look forward to hearing PM Modi’s address to the joint session of the Congress. USISPF President Mukesh Aghi said Modi’s historic and important state visit sends a strong message that the US-India relationship is important and the most important partnership of the 21st century.

Will meet people of the Indian-American community

John Chambers said, Modi’s state visit will reflect the strength of the strategic partnership and strengthen our ties in the fields of defense, energy, health care, technology and education. Modi will also interact with chief executive officers (CEOs) of several leading companies, professionals and other stakeholders on June 23 during his visit. He will also meet people from the Indian-American community.