PM Modi visits Egypt’s Al-Hakim Mosque, pays tribute to martyrs at Heliopolis War Memorial

PM arrives on his first state visit to Egypt Narendra Modi Visited Cairo’s Al-Hakim Mosque on Sunday. Which is an 11th century mosque restored with the help of the Dawoodi Bohra community. The mosque was built during the rule of the Fatimid dynasty. The Bohra community in India actually originated from the Fatimid dynasty and they renovated the mosque from the 1970s.

PM Modi also visited the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Grave Cemetery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Al-Hakim Mosque on the second day of Egypt tour, from where he visited the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Grave Cemetery. Which is a holy place and a memorial built in the memory of about 3,799 soldiers of the Indian Army who served and martyred in Egypt and Palestine during the First World War.

#WATCH , Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo, Egypt pic.twitter.com/lziLcHrXVz

— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023



This is the first visit to Egypt by an Indian Prime Minister in 26 years

Narendra Modi Visiting Egypt at the invitation of Egyptian President El-Sisi. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in the last 26 years. President Al-Sisi visited India as the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations this year. The Prime Minister’s visit to Egypt is taking place within six months of his visit. El-Sisi is scheduled to visit India in September for the G-20 summit where Egypt has been invited as a special guest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed in Egypt with the song ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’, watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Heliopolis War Cemetery in Egypt’s Cairo and pays tribute to Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the First World War. pic.twitter.com/YRmCUtLGGd

— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023



PM Modi meets Mufti-e-Azam of Egypt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed India-Egypt relations, including issues related to promoting social harmony and countering extremism and radicalism, with Mufti-e-Azam of Egypt, Dr. Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam. The Prime Minister, who arrived on his first state visit to Egypt, informed Allam that India has set up a Center of Excellence in Information Technology (IT) at Dar-El-Iftar, an Egyptian consultancy for Islamic legal research under the Egyptian Ministry of Social Justice. of Excellence). After the meeting, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, had the privilege of meeting Mufti-e-Azam Dr. Shawki Ibrahim Allam of Egypt. We discussed relations between India and Egypt, especially cultural and people-to-people ties.

Who is Dr Shawky Ibrahim Allam

Significantly, in 2013, Allam became the first elected Mufti-e-Azam of Egypt. He holds the position of President of the Supreme Council of the General Secretariat of Fatwa Authorities Worldwide, a joint organization created for coordination among 100 fatwa authorities worldwide.