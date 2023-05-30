PM Modi will address public meeting in Ajmer, mega event on completion of 9 years of BJP in power

PM Modi Ajmer: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a huge public meeting in Ajmer district of Rajasthan tomorrow. His visit is taking place at a time when the ruling Congress in Rajasthan is grappling with differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. For information, let us tell you yesterday i.e. on Monday, after the marathon meeting of Gehlot and Pilot with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi, the two leaders had agreed to fight the upcoming assembly elections unitedly and the issues between them The solution will be taken by the high command. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had also said that Gehlot and Pilot have agreed to the party’s proposal. However, he did not give any details about this.

One month campaign started on completion of 9 years in governance

According to the information revealed, PM Narendra Modi will start a month-long campaign tomorrow on completion of 9 years of BJP government’s rule in Ajmer district. Assembly elections in Rajasthan will be held later this year. Modi will reach Kishangarh airport tomorrow, from there he will go to the pilgrimage city of Pushkar by helicopter. According to party sources, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Brahma temple and go to the Pushkar Ghat. From Pushkar, he will take a helicopter to Kaid Vishram Sthal on Jaipur Road where he will launch the campaign and address the rally. Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kailash Chowdhary, state leaders of the party, MPs, MLAs and other party leaders and workers will be present during the Prime Minister’s meeting.

Preparations completed for Prime Minister’s visit

BJP MLA from Ajmer North Vasudev Devnani said that complete preparations have been made for the Prime Minister’s visit. Party workers from 45 assembly constituencies and eight Lok Sabha constituencies in seven districts of Ajmer, Nagaur, Tonk, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Jaipur and Pali will gather for the Prime Minister’s massive rally. Out of these 45 assembly seats, 21 are held by Congress, 19 by BJP, 3 by Independents and 2 by National Democratic Party. The Prime Minister’s visit to Ajmer comes soon after his visits to Rajsamand and Sirohi earlier this month.