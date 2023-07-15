PM Modi will eat vegan food during UAE tour, menu went viral, know what is special

PM Modi in Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Dubai. Where he was given a grand welcome by President Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. PM Modi also held bilateral talks with President Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al-Nahyan. PM Modi was given a grand welcome on reaching Rashtrapati Bhavan. At the same time, in honor of PM Modi, special arrangements have been made to eat at Rashtrapati Bhavan, whose venue is also very special. Here special vegan food has been prepared for PM Modi. A complete vegetarian meal has been prepared for the dinner organized in honor of PM Modi. PM Modi is on a one-day visit to UAE.

What is special in PM Modi’s food menuSpecial vegan food was served for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan in UAE. Apart from this, a special dish prepared from wheat Haris and Dates salad was kept in the menu card. Along with this, local organic vegetables were also served. In honor of PM Modi, grilled vegetables were served with masala sauce in the starter. Talking about the main course, according to the menu, soup made of black lentils and Haris made of wheat are included in the main course. Cabbage and carrot tandoori was served with this. In addition, seasonal local fruits were introduced.

A full vegetarian meal has been prepared at the banquet hosted by the UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in honor of PM Narendra ModiPM Modi is on a one-day visit to UAE. pic.twitter.com/7sqLIlgD31

Plant based diet is vegan foodLet me tell you, the vegan food served to PM Modi is a type of plant-based diet, which is completely vegetarian. Nothing remains of its meat-fish, milk or egg. No animal products are used in making this. It usually includes fruits, vegetables, grains or dry fruits. Vegan food was served in honor of PM Modi. Let me tell you, the craze of vegan diet has increased rapidly in India too. World Vegan Day is also celebrated on 1 November. Nowadays many celebs from all over the world are following vegan diet only.

India considers UAE as a true friend – PM ModiDuring his visit, UAE Prime Minister Narendra Modi told UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, India considers you a true friend. PM Modi said that your vision and clear thinking is the biggest asset of India-UAE relations. Prime Minister Modi told UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed that India-UAE bilateral trade has now reached US$ 85 billion and will soon cross the US$ 100 billion mark. India-UAE trade has increased by 20 per cent since the signing of the CEPA last year. PM Modi said that the agreement with UAE regarding trade in local currencies will give a boost to bilateral trade and investment. Significantly, India and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to conduct business transactions in local currencies.

PM Modi spoke to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on many issues Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today i.e. on Saturday on several issues of both the countries. Both the leaders also discussed ways to further strengthen mutual relations. The Prime Minister announced that both the countries have agreed to start trade in their respective currencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the agreement signed on Saturday for trade in the currencies of the two countries reflects the strong economic cooperation and mutual trust between the two countries. This will further boost trade between the two countries. PM Modi said that he always got brotherly love from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He told the UAE President that you have a huge contribution in the way the relations between our countries have expanded. Everyone in India sees you as a true friend.

India will give full cooperation for the chairmanship of COP-28 – PM ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi assured India’s full cooperation during the UAE’s chairmanship of COP-28. Prime Minister Modi had a fruitful conversation on Saturday with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the designated President of the United Nations Climate Conference COP-28 to be held in the UAE. Let me tell you, PM Modi reached Abu Dhabi on Saturday on a one-day visit to the United Arab Emirates after completing his two-day visit to France. He attended the Bastille Day parade in France as a special guest and there he signed several agreements with French President Emmanuel Macron to strengthen bilateral ties.

PM Modi was welcomed by Prince Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday on a one-day visit to the United Arab Emirates. PM Modi was warmly received at the airport by Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates. Let us tell you that this is PM Modi’s fifth visit to UAE. On reaching Abu Dhabi, PM Modi said that he has reached Abu Dhabi. I look forward to holding discussions with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to further strengthen India-UAE bilateral cooperation. During this, PM Modi also expressed his gratitude to Prince Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his wonderful welcome.

PM Modi is visiting UAE for the fifth timeLet me tell you, during his fifth visit to the Gulf country since 2015, PM Modi is meeting Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. Earlier, PM Modi has visited the Arab country in 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2022. Regarding the UAE visit, the Prime Minister had said that the two countries are active in a wide range of areas such as trade, investment, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security and strong people-to-people ties. Courtesy of Language Input