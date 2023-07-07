PM Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat Express from Gorakhpur, will gift crores to Purvanchal today

Varanasi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off 02 Vande Bharat Express trains including Gorakhpur-Lucknow via Ayodhya Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express in a function organized at Gorakhpur Railway Station on Friday, July 07. Along with this, he will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur railway station. Indian Railways projects worth more than Rs 8700 crore are being inaugurated and foundation stone laid for Uttar Pradesh. In order to provide advanced technology semi-high-speed, safe and comfortable Vande Bharat Express services to major cities, 02 Vande Bharat trains are being run from Jodhpur to Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) and Gorakhpur to Lucknow via Ayodhya.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the rail flyover

With the running of these Vande Bharat Express trains, the passengers of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat will get comfortable and better connectivity. Along with this, Gorakhpur railway station is being redeveloped at a cost of 498 crores keeping in mind the requirement of the next 50 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate/lay the foundation stone of railway projects worth more than Rs 8200 crore in a function organized in Varanasi. Under this, doubling of Ghazipur City-Aundihar and Aundihar-Jaunpur rail section, electrification of Bhatni-Aundihar rail section, 100 percent electrification in the state of Uttar Pradesh and dedication of dedicated freight corridor Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn.-Sonanagar new line and Vyasnagar- Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn. Will lay the foundation stone of the rail flyover.

Doubling of rail sections completed with electrification

Doubling and electrification of railway sections is being done to reduce the pressure of increasing traffic on railway sections. Doubling of Ghazipur City-Aurdihar (40 km) and Aurdihar-Jaunpur (60 km) railway sections has been completed with electrification. Electrification of Bhatni-Aundihar railway section (125 km.) has been completed, as a result of which electric locomotive driven trains are being run directly from Gorakhpur to other metropolitan cities via Aundihar-Varanasi. Under 100% electrification, all the major rail line network of Uttar Pradesh state has been completely electrified, due to which there has been a huge reduction in the consumption of imported diesel.

Will help in making the environment pollution free

It will help in making the environment pollution free. 137 km on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor. The construction of Lambe New Deen Dayal Upadhyay-New Sonnagar new line has been completed. This rail section will connect the major coalfields of Jharkhand and West Bengal with the power centers of North India. Transportation of other essential commodities including iron and steel will speed up. 8.62 kilometer long Vyasnagar-Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn. Rail flyover will be constructed. With the construction of this rail flyover, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn. But the goods trains coming at Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn. In Vyasnagar without surface crossing, it can be diverted towards Varanasi and Lucknow.

