PM Modi will go on two-day Gujarat tour, will gift airport to Rajkot, this is the schedule

PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go on a two-day Gujarat tour. PM Modi will be in Gujarat on 27 and 28 July. During this tour, he will also inaugurate the newly constructed Hirasar Airport in Rajkot. Giving information, the officials said that the Prime Minister will also inaugurate ‘Semicon India 2023’, a program in the state capital Gandhinagar to attract attention to the investment opportunities in India’s semiconductor sector.

A public rally in Rajkot city on 27 July

Giving information about the matter, District Magistrate Prabhav Joshi said that Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the Hirasar Greenfield Airport to the nation on July 27 before addressing a public rally in Rajkot city. Be aware that PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of this airport in October 2017 during his previous government. In this regard, a government release said that Modi will inaugurate ‘Semicon India 2023’ on July 28 in Gandhinagar.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the exhibition on July 25.

According to this, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the exhibition of the program on July 25 and this program will run till July 25-30. Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnav, S. Jaishankar and Rajiv Chandrasekhar will also be present in this program. The objective of the exhibition is to educate visitors about the complex manufacturing process of semiconductors and the remarkable progress achieved in this important field.

Biden announces establishment of state-of-the-art facility by ‘Micron Technology’ in India

The release said that during Prime Minister Modi’s recent US visit, President Joe Biden had announced the setting up of a state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing, testing and packaging (ATMP) facility by ‘Micron Technology’ in India.

Organized the biggest event on semiconductor

Please tell that the biggest program on semiconductor is going to be organized in Gandhinagar. On July 28, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Semicon India 2023’ program. Be informed that this event will be of national level, which will be related to semiconductor, in which a 6-day exhibition will also be organized on state-of-the-art technology. Prior to this, an exhibition will be opened to the public on 25 July at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar by the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel.

Many people including Ashwini Vaishnav, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will be present

Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Communication Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be present on behalf of the Government of India. Along with this, the heads of the semiconductor industry will also participate in this program.

Who will be included in ‘Semicon India 2023’

In this three-day event, experts from all over the world having experience in the field of semiconductor chip, display fab, chip design, assembling will present their experiences and views on new opportunities in this field in India. Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, Marvell, Vedanta, LAM Research, NXP Semiconductors, ST Microelectronics, Grantwood Technologies, Infineon Technologies, Applied Materials and other renowned companies from this sector will participate in the event.

Rs 1,405 crore project

The Airport Authority of India has completed construction of a new greenfield airport at Rajkot to cater to the growing population of Gujarat’s fourth largest city and the increasing flow of air traffic in the region. With a project cost of Rs 1,405 crore, the new airport is set to become a transport hub for people traveling from the state to abroad. Spread over 1,025 hectares, this airport will be developed with modern facilities for passengers.

Capacity to handle 1,800 passengers

This place is about 30 km away from Rajkot city and on the Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway. With a total built-up area of ​​23,000 sqm, the terminal building will be able to handle 1,800 passengers during peak hours. AAI officials said the terminal will be equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, four boarding bridges, three conveyor belts and 20 check-in counters as well as modern fire fighting and fire alarm systems. With a 3,040 meter long runway, the airport will be able to serve Airbus 321 type aircraft and the apron will be suitable for parking 14 aircraft.

Officials said the urban area of ​​the airport has been developed for landscaping as well as adequate parking facilities for cars, taxis and buses. The design of the front of the terminal building is similar to the existing palaces of Rajkot such as the Ranjit Vilas Palace. In addition to the exterior beauty of this building, the interior has been decorated in a magnificent way, in which pictures of other arts of the state including Dandiya are present.