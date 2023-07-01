PM Modi will meet the President of Egypt today, will pay tribute to the martyred Indian soldiers

PM Modi Egypt Visit: Prime Minister Narendra is now in Egypt on a two-day visit after his three-day US tour. This is PM Modi’s first visit to Egypt as Prime Minister and has also become the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Egypt in 26 years. At the same time, PM Modi was warmly welcomed in Egypt. PM Modi was given a guard of honor in Egypt. Significantly, on Saturday, PM Modi met Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli in Cairo. Today i.e. on Sunday, PM Modi is going to meet Egyptian President El Sisi. Earlier, PM Modi had tweeted that he is looking forward to holding talks with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and attending other events.

PM Modi will visit Al-Hakim MosqueIn his state visit to Egypt, PM Modi will visit the historic Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo today i.e. on Sunday. This mosque has been renovated with the help of the Dawoodi Bohra community of India. After this, PM Modi will also visit the Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay homage to the 3799 Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the First World War. At the same time, PM Modi will also meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo today. Many issues will be discussed between the two leaders.

discuss many issuesModi began his visit with discussions with Egyptian Prime Minister Madbouly and top cabinet ministers to deepen trade ties and further strengthen the strategic partnership. The Ministry of External Affairs said that the two discussed the strong cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Egypt. Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted that PM Modi discussed deepening cooperation in many areas including trade and investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, information technology, digital transaction platform, medicine and people-to-people contact.

PM Modi's welcome with the song of the film SholayPM Modi reached Egypt on his state visit on Saturday. Egyptian Prime Minister Madbouly welcomed Modi with a hug at the airport. PM Modi was given a guard of honour. At the same time, in the hotel where PM Modi was staying, people of the Indian community welcomed him with slogans of Modi, Modi and Vande Mataram while waving the Indian tricolor. An Egyptian woman dressed in a saree welcomed PM Modi by singing the popular song Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge from the film Sholay. Prime Minister Modi was seen listening attentively to the woman and expressed surprise when the woman said she knew very little Hindi.