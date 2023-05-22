PM Modi will reach Australia today after Papua New Guinea, many issues will be discussed including the security of the Indian Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held separate talks with Papua New Guinea PM James Marape and Governor General Bob Dade on Monday. During this, he also emphasized on strengthening the partnership between the two countries in various fields. In the next phase of his tour, PM Modi will reach Australia today. Let me tell you, after attending the G-7 meeting in Japan on Sunday, PM Modi had reached Papua New Guinea. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is very keen on Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Australia. He has said that he will be very happy to welcome PM Modi.

Preparation for grand welcome of PM Modi: Here, the statement of Australia’s PM Anthony Albanese has come before PM Modi’s visit. He has expressed happiness over PM Modi’s visit. In his statement, Albanese said that I am honored to host PM Modi’s official visit to Australia. I am overwhelmed by the love I received during my visit to India in March this year. Australia and India are dedicated to a stable, secure and prosperous Indian Pacific Ocean. Together we can play an important role. As friends and allies, the two countries have never been closer. We are also excited about PM Modi’s meeting with the Indian community in Sydney.

I am honored to host Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to Australia, after receiving an extremely warm welcome in India earlier this year. Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together we have an important role to play… pic.twitter.com/pvVMvBbwLw

— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023



Significantly, on the previous day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the historic APEC House located on the banks of Ila Beach in Port Moresby. He was warmly received by Prime Minister James Marape. The two leaders will co-host the FIPIC 3rd Summit to strengthen regional cooperation. According to Bagchi, the two leaders discussed a number of issues including strengthening partnership in various fields, steps to combat climate change as well as strengthening people-to-people relations. is being seated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a fruitful bilateral meeting with Prime Minister James Marape.

PM Modi appreciated PM Marape for co-hosting the FIPIC III Summit in Port Moresby. He said, discussions were held on strengthening partnership in the areas of trade and investment, health, capacity building, skill development and information technology. Issues related to measures to combat climate change and promotion of people-to-people relations were also discussed. FIPIC was formed in 2014 during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Fiji. This summit is taking place at a time when China is making efforts to increase its military and diplomatic power in the region. Courtesy of Bhasha Input