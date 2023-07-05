PM Modi will visit 4 states on July 7-8, will gift projects worth crores

PM Narendra Modi is going to visit Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan on 7th and 8th July. During his visit, he is going to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of different projects worth about Rs 50,000 crore in these states. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) gave this information in a statement today. According to the PMO, the Prime Minister will visit Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh on July 7 and Telangana and Rajasthan the next day.

In Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of various development projects in a public program and dedicate many other projects to the nation. After this, he will reach Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh at around 02:30 pm, where he will participate in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Geeta Press Gorakhpur. After participating in this ceremony, the Prime Minister will flag off the Vande Bharat train at Gorakhpur railway station. On the same day in the evening, he will reach Varanasi at around 5 pm, where he will participate in a public program and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects.

The PMO said that the next day the Prime Minister will reach Warangal in Telangana at around 10:45 am and will participate in a public program. Here he will lay the foundation stone of various projects. The Prime Minister will reach Bikaner on the same day around 04:15 pm, where he will lay the foundation stone of several development projects in Rajasthan and dedicate many other projects to the nation.

In Raipur, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of five national highway projects worth Rs 6,400 crore, doubling of the 103 km long Raipur-Khariar Road railway line, 17 km long new railway line connecting Keoti-Antagarh and Rs 130 crore in Korba. Indian Oil Corporation’s bottling plant with a capacity of 60 thousand metric tonnes per annum, built at a cost of more than Rs. Apart from flagging off the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express in Gorakhpur, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Gorakhpur railway station.

The PMO said that the station will be redeveloped at a cost of about Rs 498 crore, which will provide world-class passenger amenities. In his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth more than Rs 12,100 crore. Mainly, he will inaugurate dedicated freight corridor between Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction-Sone Nagar railway line, three railway lines, whose electrification or doubling has been completed at a cost of more than 990 crores and Varanasi section of NH-56. Four-lane road of Jaunpur section will also be inaugurated.

In Warangal, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of several important infrastructure development projects worth about Rs 6,100 crore. These include the laying of the foundation stone for the 176-km long National Highway to be constructed at a cost of about Rs 5,550 crore and the upgradation of the 68-km Karimnagar-Warangal section of NH-563 from the existing two-laning to four-laning. Apart from these, he will lay the foundation stone of Railway Manufacturing Unit, Kazipet. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs 24,300 crore in Bikaner, Rajasthan.